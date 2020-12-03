Shaw Brings Its Premium Retail Experience to Prince George, West Vancouver With Two New Stores

Shaw’s multi-million-dollar retail investment continues providing reliable jobs and economic development in communities across Western Canada

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is continuing to create better retail experiences for shoppers in British Columbia with the opening of two new retail stores in Prince George and West Vancouver.



Today Shaw opened the doors on a 1,900-square-foot retail store at Pine Centre in Prince George (3055 Massey Drive), and, next week, Shaw will open a 1,882-square-foot location at Park Royal in West Vancouver (2002 Park Royal S) — completing its retail expansion for the calendar year, with more premium shopping destinations to be announced and opened in 2021.

As the latest additions to Shaw’s retail footprint, the new stores give holiday shoppers a modern and welcoming space to visit to learn more about Shaw’s full product lineup — either from a retail expert or through one of the many interactive demonstration walls and digital display stations. These spacious new stores allow shoppers to explore new products in compliance with British Columbia’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The new retail stores in Prince George and West Vancouver are visually stunning, informative and technology-rich environments that will delight our customers,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. "We've designed the stores with our customers' needs and comfort in mind. Each store provides customers with a safe and interactive shopping experience that allows them to check out our innovative home and mobile products for themselves. At every store, our knowledgeable advisors help customers understand the benefits of bundling together our connectivity and entertainment services in a way that best suits their needs and budget."

Since launching Shaw Mobile in July 2020, Shaw has built or redesigned 23 new retail locations in B.C. and Alberta while observing public health measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Beyond making it easier for customers to get much-needed connectivity services, Shaw’s multi-million-dollar retail expansion is creating new jobs at a time of high unemployment. Shaw has used local suppliers wherever possible, which has helped individual communities in their economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Shaw Communications is already an important part of the Prince George community and a significant local employer. On behalf of Council, I would like to congratulate Shaw on the opening of their new retail location in Prince George, and thank them for making this additional investment in our city, which will provide reliable jobs during these uncertain times. Such an investment also helps residents to keep up with the latest technology, which has a positive impact on economic development for both the city and region,” said Lyn Hall, Mayor, Prince George.

In addition to new concept Shaw retail stores, Shaw Mobile is available in 59 Walmart stores and 52 locations of The Mobile Shop in Real Canadian Superstore and T&T Supermarket grocery stores across the two Westernmost provinces.

Customers can visit Shaw.ca/contact-us/retail for a complete list of locations.

Western Canadians can sign up for Shaw Internet plans — including Fibre+ Gig and Fibre+ Gig 1.5 — to unlock unprecedented savings on Shaw Mobile wireless plans. By switching to Shaw Internet, subscribers can get 25 GB of Fast LTE data, unlimited nationwide calling, and unlimited global text from Shaw Mobile for as low as $25 per month.



More information, including pricing and packaging for Shaw Internet and Shaw Mobile plans, can be found at shawmobile.ca/plans as well as shaw.ca/internet.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

