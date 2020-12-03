PD-1 and PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2026)
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 immunotherapy market was estimated to reach 51.35 billion by 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.54% from 2020 to 2028.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
The global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market is undergoing a significant flux with regard to the advancements that have already taken place and are currently surging in the market. Additionally, with the increase in the prevalence of cancer and expedited approvals by drug regulatory bodies the market is expected to propel at a faster rate. This chapter reviews the significant drivers and restraints that are considerably impacting the dynamicity of the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market.
Various companies are developing PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor drugs using ground breaking techniques, such as combination therapy and biomarkers. In combination therapy, PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors combine with different type of molecules such as monoclonal antibodies, small molecule, vaccines, and cell therapies. The two therapies when administered together are more effective as compared to single immunotherapy. This will substantially drive the growth of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market.
Based on type, the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market has been divided into two segments namely Programmed Death 1 (PD-1) and Programmed Death Ligand 1 (PD-L1). The PD-1 segment currently dominates the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period due to rise in adoption of pembrolizumab (keytruda) and nivolumab (opdivo) and wide range of indications covered by the PD-1 inhibitors.
Market Dynamics
Increasing Prevalence of Cancer, large unmet needs in the market, growing advancements in the field of precision medicine sector and increasing awareness among people for the treatment of cancer are the market factors driving the growth of the market in the forecasted period.
Adverse effects of immunotherapy, high cost of treatment, reimbursement issues, and high cost of development of new therapies are the major factors challenging the growth of the market.
Segmentation by Application
Based on application, the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market has been divided into seven segments, namely non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), multiple myeloma, hepatocellular carcinoma, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, and others. The NSCLC segment currently dominates the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer, overall survival benefit with the PD/PD-L1 inhibitors, and prolonged survival with the PD- 1/PD-L1 inhibitors along with combination of other drugs.
The majority of progress in PD-1/PD-L1 has been in the field of non-small cell lung cancer. However, the pipeline analysis and clinical trial analysis of the major players in the market show the changing market. Various players are conducting clinical trials with their products to fill the unmet medical need and are trying to find a better treatment modality in the niche cancers, for which a standard of care is not available as of yet.
Segmentation by Geography
The market potential of the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market with respect to different regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Rest-of- the-World (RoW), has been described in this section. The section also comprises country-level analysis of the market, along with the key factors responsible for market growth. This chapter analyzes the ongoing trends in the industry in major geographical regions by probing into the past and the present government regulations and the macro-and micro-economic factors.
The high demand for PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy in North America is largely attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing research and development in the U.S., and the presence of a majority of companies in the U.S.
The North America PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market is foreseen to be majorly driven by the growing need to develop novel cancer therapeutic options for the treatment of advanced cancers, coupled with the rise in biopharmaceutical research and development expenditure. Additionally, increasing awareness amongst cancer patients pertaining to the probability of cancer survival, accompanied with the advancements in the field of oncology through the implementation of precision medicine, has further augmented the growth of the North America PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market. Moreover, FDA has been regulating the guidelines for faster approval of these drugs which are likely to improve the healthcare status.
Competitive Landscape
Merck & Co., Inc. currently dominates the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market. In 2019, the company registered a market share of 50.36%, a 3.80% increase from 2018 (46.56% market share). The company sustains its dominant position in the market owing to excellent performance by Keytruda in the U.S. and international markets and its approvals for the greatest number of indications in the market.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company currently holds the second largest share in the global PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy market. In 2019, the company registered 32.73% market share. However, it has been observed that the company’s share decreased from 43.73% in 2018 to 32.73% in 2019. The reduction in market share, is predominantly attributed to the cannibalization of its market by Keytruda, and failure in various clinical trials. The other companies segment includes Sanofi S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Plc, Merck KGaA, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
