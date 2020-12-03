Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,440 in the last 365 days.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. WKMG: “Florida CFO advocates for business protections on restaurant tour”

12/3/2020

For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 3, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. WKMG: “Florida CFO advocates for business protections on restaurant tour”

“Florida CFO advocates for business protections on restaurant tour” WKMG (Orlando) Lauren Cervantes December 2, 2020 For the full story, click here.

Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis, stopped in Central Florida Wednesday for his Rally at the Restaurant Tour.

“We must provide our small business owners the confidence to be able to re-open without the fear of litigation,” said Patronis.

Patronis, surrounded by legislators and business owners, said in the midst of a pandemic, he’d like to see Tallahassee pass liability protections for Florida businesses.

---

It’s something business owners agree is a protection that’s needed.

“Legislation is extremely important so that our small businesses can stay in business and continue to thrive whenever we get beyond this,” said business owner, Lauren Miller.

Another business owner that was at the event, Paul McNally, said, “we definitely need the help of the state to help with these frivolous lawsuits; to try to keep these businesses afloat, so that small businesses can make it again in Florida.”

---

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

You just read:

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. WKMG: “Florida CFO advocates for business protections on restaurant tour”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.