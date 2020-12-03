12/3/2020

For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 3, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…. WKMG: “Florida CFO advocates for business protections on restaurant tour”

“Florida CFO advocates for business protections on restaurant tour” WKMG (Orlando) Lauren Cervantes December 2, 2020 For the full story, click here.

Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis, stopped in Central Florida Wednesday for his Rally at the Restaurant Tour.

“We must provide our small business owners the confidence to be able to re-open without the fear of litigation,” said Patronis.

Patronis, surrounded by legislators and business owners, said in the midst of a pandemic, he’d like to see Tallahassee pass liability protections for Florida businesses.

---

It’s something business owners agree is a protection that’s needed.

“Legislation is extremely important so that our small businesses can stay in business and continue to thrive whenever we get beyond this,” said business owner, Lauren Miller.

Another business owner that was at the event, Paul McNally, said, “we definitely need the help of the state to help with these frivolous lawsuits; to try to keep these businesses afloat, so that small businesses can make it again in Florida.”

---

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).