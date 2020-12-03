North Carolina’s October County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in October. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.5 percent while Watauga County had the lowest at 4.1 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 8.3 percent while Raleigh and Durham-Chapel Hill each had the lowest at 5.3 percent. The October not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 6.1 percent.

Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% October 17 82 1 September (revised) 3 94 3

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 99 counties and decreased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in October by 99,091 to 4,655,614, while those unemployed decreased by 37,449 to 302,413. Since October 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 287,403, while those unemployed increased 122,332.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, December 18, 2020 when the state unemployment rate for November 2020 will be released.