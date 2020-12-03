Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report with COVID-19 Analysis

Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market is estimated to reach a market value of USD 2043.21 million by 2025 with the market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12%

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Market OverviewThe acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market is also to witness healthy growth in the rising number of acute stroke patients and technological innovations in diagnostics. The prevalence of the disease is expected to rise in the future as well. Moreover, technological advancements in imaging have increased the accuracy of the devices, which have increased their demand in the market. This has further helped the market growth. Increasing demand has led to many developing regions in the world to better understand these diagnostic techniques. Hence many new products are being introduced to the market. In 2019, iSchemaView unveiled RAPID ANGIO, a complete neuroimaging solution for the angiography suite that integrates iSchemaView’s RAPID software with syngo DynaCT Multiphase from Siemens Healthineers. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 has been minimal on the market. Acute Ischemic strokes require emergency diagnosis and follow-up procedures, as delay might be fatal for the patient.Impact of COVID-19 on Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis MarketRecent publications have raised the possibility that COVID-19 might increase the risk of ischemic stroke. Acute ischemic stroke was also reported during the earlier severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) epidemics. Of 206 patients hospitalized for SARS in Singapore, five patients (2.4%) had large-artery strokes. Moreover, three had no traditional cerebrovascular risk factors, and four were critically ill, suggesting an association with the infection itself or its treatment. Potential causes of acute ischemic stroke in these patients included low ejection fraction from cardiac dysfunction, disseminated intravascular coagulopathy, and marantic (nonbacterial thrombotic) endocarditis. This has increased the demand for devices for diagnostic and research purposes, to better understand the cause and mechanism of these occurrences. Although visiting diagnostic centers or hospitals has been restricted as there is a risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 virus, most of the incidences of ischemic stroke are emergency cases that require immediate care. As a result, these cases are addressed in emergency situations as late care and diagnosis may be fatal for the patient. Rising number of Acute Stroke patients and technological innovations in Diagnostics devices are the major factors driving the growth of the market, while high cost of the instruments is the key factor challenging the growth of the market.In 2017, the global prevalence of Ischemic stroke was 1.41%, with more than nearly 12 million being diagnosed in 2017. Moreover, the prevalence of the disease is expected to rise in the future as well. As per a report by the American Heart Association, the incidence of stroke in the United States is projected to be 3.48% in 2020, which is further expected to increase to 3.88% by 2030. In developing regions like Asia, the prevalence of ischemic stroke has increased over the years. As per a 2016 report by Nijasri C Suwanwela et al., Neurology India, a higher proportion of ischemic stroke in comparison to hemorrhagic stroke was found in Asian countries. The overall incidence of stroke in Asia is between 116 and 483/100,000 per year. Moreover, when compared to 1999, a 2-3-fold increase in the number of neurologists was obser ved in all countries. Additionally, the medical cost of stroke is also expected to rise in the future. As per the American Heart Association, the medical expense on stroke in the United States is expected to rise from USD 107.57 billion in 2020 to USD 184.13 billion by 2030. The increasing incidence of acuter ischemic stroke has increased the demand for diagnostic tests for the same, which has helped the market growth. The diagnostic imaging machines vary in cost, which depends primarily on the strength and type of the scanner in use. With high strength, the scanners are able to provide highly detailed images, thereby raising the overall cost of machines. The overall cost of any imaging equipment is a huge investment for healthcare providers. Apart from the initial cost of investment for purchasing the imaging equipment, there are additional costs of around USD 8 million every year, which include its maintenance and high-cost for chilling the magnetic coils in the machine in case of an MRI.Segmentation by Diagnostic TypeRapid evaluation of acute stroke patients is expected to increase as the population ages and acute therapies expand. Imaging has become a significant aspect in the evaluation of acute ischemic stroke patients. Currently, non-contrast computed tomography (CT) remains one of the primary imaging modality for the initial evaluation of patients with suspected stroke. A computed tomography (CT) scan uses a series of X-rays to create a detailed image of the brain. A CT scan is capable of showing any bleeding in the brain, an ischemic stroke, a tumor, and other conditions. A dye may be injected into the bloodstream to view the blood vessels in the neck and brain in greater detail (computerized tomography angiography). Moreover, advances have increased the overall sensitivity of CT to diagnose stroke as 64% and the specificity is 85%. As a result of these benefits, the demand for CT for acute ischemic stroke is high. Moreover, many companies are launching new and improved products in the market for a more efficient diagnosis. This has helped the market growth.Segmentation by GeographyStroke is the leading cause of severe long-term disability, and it is the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. According to the CDC, nearly 800,000 (approximately 795,000) people in the United States have strokes every year, with about three in the four being first-time strokes. Therefore, it is found that about 87% of strokes are classified as ischemic in the United States.