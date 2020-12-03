American Fidelity Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Parents
Great Place to Work® has named American Fidelity one of the country’s 2020 Best Workplaces for ParentsTM.
We want to make sure our Colleagues don't feel like they have to choose between work and their families."
— Melody Wortmann, Assistant Vice President
Great Place to Work determined the Best Workplaces for Parents by gathering and analyzing confidential employee experience feedback representing 4.8 million U.S. employees across more than 20 industries – the largest annual study of working parents to date. This award is particularly significant in light of the extremely difficult and novel challenges facing parents this year.
“Although we have always worked hard to provide flexibility and balance to all Colleagues, including working parents, this year brought new challenges and opportunities,” said Melody Wortmann, assistant vice president of corporate communications, creative services and culture and mom of four. “We launched family support services to help families with back-up child and elder care, tutoring, virtual learning assistance, in-home care provider search and more. We want to make sure our Colleagues don’t feel like they have to choose between work and their families.”
A few of the other programs available for working parents include:
• Extended Family Medical Leave of 16 weeks instead of the required 12
• Colleague Assistance Program that can help research day care, provides parenting and adoption resources, offers five free counseling sessions annually and more
• Disability income continuation benefits
• Newborn gifts
• Mother’s lounge/wellness room
• Flexible work schedules
• Work from home
• Dependent care accounts
Employees reported their workplace experience using the industry-leading Trust Index© survey. The survey is proven to quantify over 75 metrics of company culture, including levels of trust, pride, management effectiveness, innovation, diversity and equity. All Trust Index© survey results were representative of their entire workforce and accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better.
Great Place to Work then selected the Best Workplaces for Parents from this dataset using their For AllTM Methodology. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation was based on parents’ scores of trust and fairness. The remaining fifteen percent was based on how parenting status influenced other aspects of employees’ work experience as well as their experience of the company’s leadership effectiveness, meaningful values and innovation.
Great Place to Work’s analysis also focused on how parents’ workplace experiences compare to those of their non-parent colleagues and determining whether their job level, race/ethnicity or any other personal characteristic changed the level of support they received as a working parent. Finally, they reviewed each company’s parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare and dependent health care benefits.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.
Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces for Women.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT.
