Skill Samurai Expands To Bring STEM Education To Australia And New Zealand

Skill Samurai Awards Master Franchise For Australia and New Zealand.

We’re constantly assessing trends and developing new programs to fill the gap where schools can’t keep pace. It’s one of the things that sets us apart from other education franchises.” — Jamie Buttigieg

MONCTON, NB, CANADA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been created yet. Our schools aren’t teaching the skills they’ll need. At Skill Samurai, our STEM curriculum and face-to-face coding classes equip kids with life skills to help them thrive both now and in the future.

Skill Samurai is the world’s first franchise focused on career-readiness education.

With units in North and South America, Skill Samurai has proven that there is skyrocketing demand for STEM, Coding, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence classes around the world. Skill Samurai prepares students for the jobs that will be in demand in the future by focusing on real programming languages and industry-recognized career certification.

The company has big plans of expansion – with Australia one of many international developments in the works.

"We've found the right business partner to launch 'down under' who believes that now is the time to revolutionize education,” explains Hughes. “Our head office team is working diligently to finalize trademarks, legal and support resources ready so we can make a big splash internationally in 2021 and beyond, It’s all about finding the right partners to become Master Franchise owners in each location.”

"We are now recruiting our foundation franchisees," explained Jamie Buttigieg, CEO Skill Samurai Australia. "The best part is that you don't need previous education experience. You have to have a great attitude and a willingness to learn and our rigorous training program will take care of the rest."

"With the vast knowledge of our North American partners and an industry that's ripe for change, there's no better time to get involved," stated Buttigieg. "We believe Skill Samurai franchise owners and their teams will be the most educated and trained STEM educators in Australia."



If you are interested in creating a profitable, ethical brand that delivers a positive impact to our next generation please contact Jamie at jamie@skillsamurai.com.au

Founded in May 2015 by Jeff Hughes, Skill Samurai is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children’s programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, The United States, and Latin America. Skill Samurai engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life. Offering students, aged seven to eighteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Skill Samurai encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment. Skill Samurai classes prepare students for industry-recognized certifications.