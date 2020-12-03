Travel Advisory: Traffic Changes Coming to Route 6/10 Interchange in Providence

Lane shifts; new detour needed for continued bridge replacement work

Starting on Wednesday, December 9, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will make several traffic pattern changes as it continues rebuilding the Huntington Viaduct, the largest structurally deficient bridge being replaced as part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project in Providence.

RIDOT will implement the changes during the daylight hours on December 9. Lane closures and delays are possible to set up the new traffic patterns. The changes include:

Moving the decision point on Route 6 East where drivers stay left for the 6/10 Connector northbound toward downtown Providence or stay right for Route 10 South toward Cranston. Drivers will encounter the split just after the Hartford Avenue on-ramp, which is about one-quarter of a mile sooner than they do today.

Making changes to the Plainfield Street on-ramp to Route 6 East. Drivers will only be able to take the ramp for Route 10 South. Those who want to get on the 6/10 Connector toward downtown Providence will use the Hartford Avenue on-ramp in Olneyville instead of the Plainfield Street on-ramp.

All traffic on Route 6 East will shift onto a newly built section of the bridge to continue toward downtown.

These changes will stay in place for approximately one year. They will move traffic away from older sections of the Huntington Viaduct so the Department can demolish them over the winter months.

More information on the Route 6/10 Interchange Project, including detour maps, can be found at www.ridot.net/610.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Route 6/10 Interchange was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.