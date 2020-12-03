Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.4%: AMR

Increase in demand for antimicrobial medical textiles in the healthcare industry and rise in awareness about hygiene drive the growth of the global antimicrobial textiles market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, and will maintain to dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The demand for antimicrobial textiles rose during the pandemic among the medical staff as they began adoption of the best hygiene practices.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global antimicrobial textiles market garnered $10.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top market players, major winning strategies, key segments, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for antimicrobial medical textiles in the healthcare industry, surge in health conscious people, and rise in awareness about hygiene drive the growth of the global antimicrobial textiles market. However, the environment and health related concerns about utilization of antimicrobial agents and fluctuations in raw material prices restrain the market growth. On the other hand, enhanced healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries would present new opportunities in the next few years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8300

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for antimicrobial textiles rose during the Covid-19 pandemic among the medical staff and general public as they began adoption of the best hygiene practices.

The R&D activities have gained momentum across the world for development of antimicrobial textiles that can reduce probability of infection from coronavirus to nearly zero. The development of textiles that are able to kill nearly 99.99% of virus following a few minutes of exposure is undergoing.

Manufacturing activities have been impacted due to lockdown in many countries. In addition, there has been shortage of raw materials and lack of proper distribution activity. This created a supply-demand gap. The gap will be restored during the post-lockdown period.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global antimicrobial textiles market based on fabric, active agent, application, and region.



Based on fabric, the polyester segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. However, the cotton segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global market, and will continue its leadership status during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Antimicrobial Textiles Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8300?reqfor=covid

By application, the medical textiles segment contributed the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global antimicrobial textiles market, and is estimated to maintain its lead by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including home textiles, apparels, and others.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and will maintain to dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global antimicrobial textiles market analyzed in the report include Aditya Birla Group (ABG), Herculite, Inc., Fuji Chemical Industries, Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, (IVL), Sanitized AG, Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd., (Response Fabrics), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Toyobo), Sarex Textile Chemicals, and Vardhman Holdings Limited (Vardhman Holdings).

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-textiles-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com