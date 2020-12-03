Zyter Enables Provider Practices to Extend Telehealth Services to Reduce COVID-19 and Flu Exposure Risk, While Delivering Quality Care and Efficiency

Zyter Introduces ZyterHome, A Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Maryland, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the availability of ZyterHome™, a comprehensive remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution for provider practices and doctors to care for patients who are able to participate in their own care and actively manage, monitor, and track their health conditions remotely. Using patient-facing 4G-enabled devices to remotely monitor physiologic parameters, ZyterHome can also help patients reduce their exposure risk to COVID-19 and the emerging flu season as in-person practice visits to check vital signs can now occur remotely. If a consult is required, the physician can schedule and conduct a virtual telehealth visit from within ZyterHome.

Remote monitoring is a growing trend as physicians continue to expand their use of telehealth through technology to address the pending physician shortage. According to the AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges), the United States could see an estimated shortfall of between 54,100 and 139,000 physicians by 2033.

Integrated with the company’s digital health platform, ZyterHome is intuitive and easy to use for patients and providers alike. Provider practices can use ZyterHome to enroll patients for RPM on a web-based app, assist with clinical billing and tracking, and use a unified interface to conduct remote patient monitoring. By taking advantage of this latest medical technology, provider practices can increase the potential for early intervention, thereby decreasing the likelihood of acute episodes.

Patients, who their provider has determined may benefit from an RPM program, can electronically or manually sign up for the program. Once enrolled, Zyter will arrange the delivery of 4G-enabled medical devices that are automatically configured for the patient to route physiologic data from the device back to their provider. Physicians receive notification alerts when specific types of monitored physiologic data fall out of a defined clinical range.

The specific devices and physiologic parameters to be measured are determined by the provider and currently include a blood pressure cuff, a glucometer and a digital weight scale. Additional devices will be added in the future. No pairing or configuration is required by the patient, making it easy and convenient for anyone to use.

ZyterHome provides the opportunity for provider practices to improve patient care and increase ancillary revenue through the use of Medicare-covered remote patient monitoring services that are billable using CPT Codes 99453, 99454, 99457 and 99458. Zyter can assist practices in furnishing these services.

All physiologic data captured from the devices is transmitted in a HIPAA compliant fashion from the patient’s ZyterHome device to the provider’s ZyterHome dashboard for review and tracking of time spent on RPM for each enrolled patient. ZyterHome assists billing workflows by tracking every 20-minute increment of time that a provider spends viewing RPM data.

ZyterHome can be implemented in a medical practice in just a few hours and can scale up rapidly to accommodate an entire population within days. Prior to device shipment and activation, a dedicated Zyter Operations Center will help onboard physician practices and train staff on how to use the web-based application along with the patient dashboards. The Operations Center will also help onboard patients and teach them how to use the devices.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for remote patient monitoring and is changing the paradigm of how provider practices deliver care,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “ZyterHome provides patients with peace of mind that they can still receive high quality care at home, which is especially important today when Medicare-age and other high-risk patients try to avoid public places, such as waiting rooms, because of COVID-19.”

To request a product demonstration or to learn more about ZyterHome, please visit https://www.Zyter.com/ZyterHome

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its solutions including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year (One Planet Awards, Silver). The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

