Data Center Infrastructure Visionary Eyal Waldman Joins Pliops Board of Directors

Mellanox Founder to Help Guide Growth, Accelerate Success, Scale Technology into New Use Cases

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology innovator Pliops today announced that Eyal Waldman has joined its board of directors. Regarded as one of Israel's leading tech entrepreneurs – with expertise in revolutionizing data center infrastructure across networking, compute and storage – Waldman is the founder and former CEO of Mellanox Technologies, which was acquired earlier this year by NVIDIA for $7 billion. The addition of Waldman to Pliops’ board signals that the company is ramping up its resources as it moves into the next stage: commercial availability of its Storage Processor in Q1 2021.



“Pliops is tackling the most challenging issues that are vexing to data center architects – namely, the colliding trends of explosive data growth stored on fast flash media, ultimately limited by constrained compute resources,” noted Waldman. “I have deep appreciation for innovation and how it can change the course of what is possible, and Pliops is one of those companies that is poised to make a huge impact. This is a pivotal time in the data center and I’m looking forward to working with the Pliops team as they roll out their technology.”

In his role as a Pliops board member, Waldman will help guide the company’s growth and scale its technology into new use cases. He will also advise on financial decisions, personnel and overall strategy – in addition to interfacing with key customers and partners. Waldman is uniquely qualified to guide Pliops’ next phase. As CEO of Mellanox, Waldman’s initiatives and management style led the company to build the world’s fastest interconnect solutions, which changed the way companies build their computing and storage data centers to be more efficient. Pliops’ technology is also set to revolutionize the way that data and storage are managed in the data center.

"We are excited to have someone of Eyal’s stature join our board of directors,” said Uri Beitler, founder and CEO of Pliops. “Eyal's vast experience in networking, along with his deep product and market understanding, will guide the company to reach its full potential and vision.”

Added Aryeh Mergi, founder and chairman of Pliops, "We are laser-focused on revolutionizing the way that data and storage are managed in data centers. Eyal is just the person to join forces with us to make this a reality.”

A fundamental building block for the data-centric era, the Pliops Storage Processor addresses the exponential growth of data storage – and the subsequent computational processing requirements this has created. Pliops uses innovative, patented data structures and algorithms to eliminate amplification and enable consistently high I/O performance, capacity and endurance. Pliops’ Storage Processors are now sampling to select customers, with general availability in Q1 2021. Please visit www.pliops.com for more information.

Founded in 2017, Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. Its technology addresses skyrocketing data volumes and solves the slowing compute performance problem. The company's Storage Processor is built upon a groundbreaking patent-pending approach that accelerates storage functions. Focused on creating the next wave of the accelerated data center, the Pliops Storage Processor enables cloud and enterprise customers to access data up to 100 times faster – using just a fraction of the computational load and power consumption. With Pliops technology, databases, analytics and other data-intensive applications are able to reach their full potential. Investors include Softbank Ventures Asia, Intel Capital, Western Digital, NVIDIA, and Xilinx.

For more information visit www.pliops.com

