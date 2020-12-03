Eubiotics Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2026)
Eubiotics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oils), Form (Dry and Liquid)SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Eubiotics Market size exceeded USD 3.9 Billion, globally in 2019 and is estimated to grow at over 8.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. Stringent regulations pertaining to feed quality along with improved spending on microbial technology will boost the product demand during the forecast timeframe.
Growing awareness pertaining to benefits of animal derived end products accompanied by favorable government initiatives to improve feed quality is likely to boost the eubiotics market expansion. These products are widely used in supplementing diets of fairy & beef cows, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture industry. Eubiotics solutions aid in boosting the immune system against bacterial or viral infections along with improving the digestive efficacy.
Increasing meat consumption due to large scale meat production along with easy availability of meat products likely to stimulate product demand. Global meat market was over USD 40 billion in 2018 owing to rising disposable income and changing dietary patterns. Global meat production was nearly 323 million tones in 2017 and is anticipated to cross 450 million tones by 2030. Surge in disposable incomes along with strong growth in the processed food & beverage industry will support the eubiotics market demand over the projected timeframe.
Request overview report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/eubiotics-market
Manufacturers are investing in research & new product development in order to produce targeted solutions, gain brand recognition, and boost the eubiotics market share. Factors such as advancements in molecular biology and gene sequencing have generated new growth opportunities for the industry participants. Additionally, companies collaborate or partner for technology developments and product launches and form agreements or distributor agreements. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the industry in terms of supply chain disruptions and reduced demand for meat products.
Stringent regulatory guidelines by FDA and EU Commission towards ban of antibiotics growth promoter (AGP) due to bioaccumulation of antibiotics in animal’s gastrointestinal tract and meat products which results in adverse effects on human & animal health has led to rising need for natural growth promoters. Products such as essential oils, organic acids, prebiotics and probiotics are potential replacements for AGP’s and provide addition benefits, thereby supporting the eubiotics market advancement.
Request overview report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/eubiotics-market
Prebiotics is projected to be the fastest growing segment witnessing CAGR over 10% from 2020 to 2026. Inulin and mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) are the majorly used prebiotics for the animal feed industry. Prebiotics dietary fibres are mainly fed to animals to improve secretion of digestive enzymes to enhance digestive metabolism supported by increasing immune response to protect them from environmental stress.
Prebiotics reduce the prevalence of pathogens in the food chain by maintaining the digestive health. Livestock manufacturers adoption of natural growth promoters and nutrients to increase performance, feed efficiency and weight gain should fuel the eubiotics market growth.
Exogenous enzymes dominated the global eubiotics market revenue share with over 35% in 2019. Exogenous enzymes such a protease, amylase, and phytase are widely used in supplementing feed solutions. These enzymes help in breaking down of starch, protein, and beta g feed products which increase nutrient absorption and digestive efficacy. Furthermore, rising demand for high quality milk, eggs, and meat is likely to stimulate the demand of exogenous enzymes solutions.
Request overview report @ https://www.globalmonitor.us/product/eubiotics-market
Eubiotics products for gut health contribute for nearly 40% of the global eubiotics demand. Gut infections may lead to low efficiency, low yield along with additional cost in treatments and trade losses which has resulted in need for eubiotics product to maintain gut integrity and functionality. Rising influence towards animal health and nutrition to prevent further losses should contribute towards the eubiotics market.
Bhanu Reddy
Global Monitor
+ +1 206-809-0882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn