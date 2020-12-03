Global Enterprise Data Management Market to Garner USD 136.4 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 10.5% Owing to COVID-19 Chaos by 2026 - [190 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively helped the global enterprise data management market to grow exponentially in 2020. Numerous benefits associated with EDM systems especially in the healthcare sector to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Research Dive published report, the global enterprise data management market valued for $62.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to surpass $136.4 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026. Enterprise data management (EDM) offers various advantages such as multi-user capabilities, strategic management of administration information, improved gauging abilities, and enhanced customer relationship management (CRM). This is expected to drive the growth of global enterprise data management market over the forecast period. Conversely, the implementation of EDM system requires additional work and the increased cost of these systems are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the near future.

Highlights of the Report

• The CAGR of the global enterprise data management market, as estimated before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 9.3% over the forecast period.

• The CAGR of the global industry, as estimated post the onset of the coronavirus crisis, is expected to be 10.5% during the forecast period.

• The market size of the global enterprise data management market in 2020, as estimated before the COVID-19 pandemic began, was $74.1 billion.

• The real-time market size of global industry, bearing the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is $76.0 billion.

Current Market Transformation Due to Covid-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has progressively impacted the global enterprise data management market in 2020. This is mainly because EDM system helps in combining geo-location information and cell phone data to trace travel history of COVID-19 infected person. Besides, EDM systems have benefited local government bodies and service organizations to prevent over-counting of people at risk to contacting virus by making use of de-duplication automated records so that they reach someone for assistance. This is also predicted to bolster the market growth in 2020.

Global Market to Continue to Witness Robust Growth Post-Pandemic

The global enterprise data management is anticipated to experience an exponential growth post-coronavirus pandemic. EDM systems are used to support healthcare sector by optimization of resources. In addition, EDM systems are widely used to plan energy demand in order to meet the continuous supply of energy to hospitals without any interruption. These factors are expected to foster the EDM market growth after COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled

• Teradata Corporation

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Micro Focus International PLC

• Orcale Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Amazon Web Services

• Talend

• Cloudera

• Golden Source Corporation

