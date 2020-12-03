Study Finds Menon’s MrFeed® Reduces Malaise in Wean Piglets, Increases Overall Health of Animals

/EIN News/ -- Study with Major U.S. Swine CRO Suggests That MrFeed® is a Suitable Replacement to Other Specialty Proteins



San Diego, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Menon Renewable Products ("Menon" or the "Company"), a global leader in disruptive animal feed technology, announced today results from a wean piglet trial conducted by a prominent swine contract research organization (CRO) in the United States. The results indicated that diets containing Menon's proprietary MrFeed® ingredient produced swine that grew larger and showed an improved feed conversion ratio (FCR) when compared to the control diet. In addition, the piglets fed MrFeed® showed decreased mortality and reduced need for treatment of disease.

There are many types of malaise that livestock face as they are being weaned from their mother’s milk to nursery diets, especially for swine. Ailments such as lameness, respiratory disease, and diarrhea, among others, are common during this stressful time for the animal’s development. While antibiotics are often seen as the answer, credible third-party testing of MrFeed® such as this has shown that the use of antibiotics can be significantly reduced.

For this trial, Menon, in conjunction with the CRO, tested MrFeed® Pro50 Sw, a functional feed ingredient designed for swine diets, in a trial of 1,728 wean piglets that were given either MrFeed® or a control diet over the course of eight weeks, split into four nutritional phases.

The results showed that inclusion of MrFeed® Pro50 Sw at 5% in the nursery diet in phases I and II of the trial showed no difference in performance, meaning that MrFeed® Pro50 Sw is a good replacement to other specialty proteins included in nursery diets. Inclusion of MrFeed® Pro50 Sw at 5% in the grower diet phases III and IV provided a statistically significant advantage to growth and FCR. In phase III, piglets fed MrFeed® increased average daily gain (ADG) by 0.06 pounds per day [lb/day] as well as decreased the FCR by 7.4%. In phase IV, piglets fed MrFeed® continued to show increased ADG and average final weights.

In addition, use of MrFeed® Pro50 Sw also reduced the number of mortalities and the need for treatment due to ailments such as respiratory illness (strep), diarrhea (scours) and fall back piglets. The total mortality rate and removals decreased from 2.7% to 1.3% for piglets that were fed a MrFeed® diet.

"The ingredient was designed to overcome the antinutritional factors present in commonly used feed ingredients, while providing improved animal health and accelerated growth without the use of antibiotics,” said Dr. Suresh Menon, Founder and President of Menon. “The two common traits of trials conducted on MrFeed®, such as this one, is that we are seeing animals like swine grow faster and larger, and their immune systems are improved, which enables them to ward off diseases without the use of antibiotics. This is very interesting, especially in larger animals such as swine, that animals fed MrFeed® continue to show increased immune system functionality. This shows us that MrFeed® could be a solution to improving immunity function in many different types of lifeforms, beyond animals being grown for consumption. We plan to further investigate the potential immunity benefits of MrFeed® in the coming weeks and months.”

MrFeed® Pro50 Sw is a high-quality swine feed ingredient delivered without artificial preservatives and rich in essential amino acids. MrFeed® Pro50 Sw contains crude protein that is superior to commonly used feed ingredients. Highly digestible and rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, the product has been developed specifically for use in swine diets and provides excellent survivability, immune system support and superior growth.

About Menon Renewable Products:

Menon Renewable Products, Inc. (Menon) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Suresh Menon and is based in San Diego, CA. Menon has developed a patented process that converts hydrocarbon-based sugars from agriculture-based raw materials into a functional animal feed ingredient under the brand name MrFeed®. The ingredient not only overcomes anti-nutritional factors in many animal feed products, but also replaces various grains, related proteins, animal by-products, fishmeal and other components. MrFeed® meets increasing worldwide demand for an abundant, sustainable, cost competitive and renewable source of animal feed. MrFeed® has been proven in aquaculture, poultry and swine (with other animal species currently under testing) and has demonstrated superior performance when compared to traditional feeds in the areas of survivability, growth, disease remediation, FCR and overall animal health.

About MrFeed®

MrFeed® represents a disruptive technology that will significantly enhance animal growth and gut health. Through inclusion of a spectrum of unique prebiotics, nucleotides and peptides, MrFeed® enhances digestibility, promotes animal health and reduces the need for antibiotics and other disease remediation treatments. By utilizing agricultural and related by-products, MrFeed® reduces environmental pressure caused by overuse of unsustainable animal feed ingredients (such as fish meal).

