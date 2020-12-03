Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLYFADA, Greece, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes in New York on Friday December 4, 2020.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 Dwt and a weighted average age of 10.9 years as of September 30, 2020.

For further information please contact:
Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
   
Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com

