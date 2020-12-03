Spirit Hub Announces The Spirit Hub Independent Distillery Preservation Fund, A Non-Profit 501(c)3 to Support Independent Distilleries Around the World

Aligning with Spirit Hub’s mission to support the craft spirits industry, The Fund will provide vital resources for independently-owned distilleries, many of which were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Hub, an online direct-to-consumer marketplace to shop for thousands of hard-to-find craft spirits from independent distilleries, today announces the launch of The Spirit Hub Independent Distillery Preservation Fund (“The Fund”), a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization established to provide financial aid and resources for independent distilleries around the world. The creation of The Fund was accelerated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when many of these businesses found themselves in need of support.



“Spirit Hub was founded on the premise of helping independent distilleries thrive and it was within that same premise that we created The Fund to alleviate the pressures facing independent distilleries across the United States,” said Michael Weiss, CEO and Founder of Spirit Hub. “The Fund will provide much-needed support, financial aid and resources to independent distilleries greatly impacted by the pandemic and allow them to continue pursuing their passions and elevating the craft spirits industry as a whole.”

The Spirit Hub Independent Distillery Preservation Fund is led by an independent Board of Directors of leading industry experts including:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the craft spirits industry hard, especially the mom and pop operations that didn’t have big corporations backing them,” said Kent Rabish, President of The Spirit Hub Independent Distillery Preservation Fund and owner of Grand Traverse Distillery. “The Fund will provide vital relief for those deeply impacted by the pandemic, and be a resource to help beyond that too.”

In 2021, distilleries interested in applying for funding from The Spirit Hub Independent Distillery Preservation Fund can fill out an online application form to detail their request and explain their needs. Applications will be reviewed by The Fund’s board to determine the award.

To launch The Fund, Spirit Hub has made an initial $10,000 donation to be distributed to distillery recipients by the Board. In early 2021, Spirit Hub will launch the contribution matching program, whereby the company will match all donations made to The Fund by Spirit Hub’s customers.

The Fund has been created as an independent entity and its charitable operations are in compliance with industry regulations at the federal and state level.

For more information, visit http://www.spirithubfund.org/.

About Spirit Hub

Spirit Hub is an eCommerce platform that connects customers with independent distilleries from around the world. Founded in Illinois in 2017, Spirit Hub is a leader in the craft-spirits world with over 200 distillery partners from 44 states and four foreign countries, providing a completely legal method for customers to order online and deliver spirits direct to their door. Currently, more than 30% of the distillery partners signed on with Spirit Hub are either female or minority owned. Delivery is available to any residential or commercial address in Illinois, Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Dakota, and is expected to enter Washington D.C. this year. Signature is required from a recipient 21 and over with a valid, verifiable, state-issued I.D. Spirit Hub is available online at spirithub.com, through the App Store, and Google Play.

