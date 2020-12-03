Ecwid E-Commerce Named to CB Insights 2020 Retail Tech 100 List of Most Innovative B2B Retail Startups

Ecwid recognized for leadership in e-commerce technology benefiting small businesses worldwide

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ecwid E-Commerce was named to CB Insights ’ Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies across the globe. The 2020 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories, from e-commerce infrastructure to supply chain automation and cashierless checkout.



Ecwid democratizes easy-to-use e-commerce solutions for small businesses — helping them to digitize with little to no cost or online selling experience. As small business owners navigate an unprecedented market and changing consumer trends, Ecwid meets businesses where they are. With a comprehensive set of e-commerce tools, including access to various marketplaces, flexibility of point-of-sales (POS) systems and the ability to advertise and sell on key social media channels, Ecwid enables merchants to grow quickly and seamlessly. As a result, Ecwid secured a 300% increase in new signups, at the start of the pandemic-induced e-commerce boom.

“Across retailers, small businesses have been hit hardest by the pandemic, and our primary goal is to support our merchant community during this challenging time. Online selling and marketing aren’t natural skill sets for most small business owners, which is where we step in,” said Ruslan Fazlyev, CEO of Ecwid. “Our team is excited to be included on CB Insights’ inaugural Retail Tech 100 list. This has been a banner year, by necessity, for retail innovation, and small businesses are often eclipsed within the industry. Ecwid is committed to ensuring that the digital shift is easy and intuitive for sellers of all sizes.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from nearly 15,000 applications and nominees, based on several factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

“The rate of change in retail is accelerating, and the Retail Tech 100 showcases the tech companies that are changing every facet of retail - from store automation to supply chain robotics to personalized merchandise discovery. Spanning 13 distinct technology markets, they address key challenges retailers face today while also helping them adapt and be ready for changing consumer habits," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The honorees also underscore the fact that the best technologies driving retail transformation may come from anywhere as they hail from 21 countries ranging from Canada to Singapore to Brazil to Sweden. As we head into 2021, we are excited to see the impact the Retail Tech 100 will have on customers, retailers, and markets."

You can view the full list of honorees here .



About Ecwid E-commerce

Ecwid is a global SaaS e-commerce platform company established in 2009. Ecwid provides online selling solutions for small businesses in over 175 countries and in 54 languages. Ecwid’s e-commerce solution was built to enable businesses to quickly and easily create a new online store or add shopping capabilities to an existing website at no cost. The platform offers merchants a comprehensive set of e-commerce tools, including access to key marketplaces, including Amazon and Google, access to a range of point-of-sales solutions and the ability to advertise and sell on social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook. For more information visit: https://www.ecwid.com

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

