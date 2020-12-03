Swaggy Wolfdog Appointed CEO of ARCAMUSIC/United Masters

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that some might call bold, Swaggy Wolfdog of Instagram and TikTok fame has been appointed CEO of the new brand ARCAMUSIC/United Masters.



United Masters is a revolutionary music distributor based in the United States that has set itself up as the premiere distributor for independent artists to master and distribute live streaming services to top brand partners.

ARCAMUSIC/United Masters is music with a mission. The mission starts and ends with man’s best friend, according to ARCAMUSIC Co-founder Aaron (AP) Phillips.

Swaggy Wolfdog believes in the good that music can do and has promised a percentage of the profits towards each dog saved. He hopes to continue to provide funds to bettering the lives of as many dogs as possible throughout South America.

Swaggy Wolfdog takes this project seriously and is in the process of signing the first band to ARCAMUSIC/united Masters- MC2, a Mexican-American singing group . As the first group to sign, this band has taken a step towards healing the lives of hundreds of dogs across Latin America with the project Life of Miracles . Each additional artist Swaggy Wolfdog signs will add to the healing mission of the ARCAMUSIC brand. Swaggy Wolfdog is also bringing in the popular Latin EDM Artist DJSWAGRMAN to help grow the mission and the brand.

Co-founder Aaron (AP) Phillips

ap@diceentgroup.com

