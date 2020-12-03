Star2Star Awarded 2020 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star , a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named their cloud-native platform as a 2020 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award winner. This is the third year Star2Star has been recognized with this award.



Star2Star’s unique approach to business communications and collaboration started with their innovative on-premise cloud solution and proprietary network backbone. Their portfolio has grown to include a comprehensive suite including cloud and on-premise solutions, Team Hub for collaboration, browser-based Video Meetings, Service Insight for customer engagement, and advanced Contact Center software. Star2Star also differentiates themselves in the market as a leader in customization and integration options with their Integration Studio, which offers a wide selection of microapp integrations to any third-party software, and a Desktop-as-a-Service solution powered by Citrix Virtual Workspaces.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a recipient of the TMC Labs Innovation Award,” said Michelle Accardi President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Innovation is a core motivation for us, and we have striven to continuously deliver better and smarter technology for our customers. Our on-premise cloud platform, the first of its kind on the market, started it all, and we are proud of how far we have come! We look forward to consistently providing the solutions our customers need to overcome any business challenge.”

The TMC Labs Innovation Award is selected by the distinguished engineers at TMC Labs and honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, and noteworthy developments toward improving communications technology.

“Star2Star has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the unified communications industry,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from Star2Star and their continued effort toward improving the future of the UC industry.”

The 2020 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners will be featured on INTERNET TELEPHONY online.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.