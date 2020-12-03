Esports Entertainment Group’s Helix eSports and ggCircuit Team Up with Oxygen Esports and Aim Lab to Integrate Advanced FPS Training Across Their Portfolio from Youth-to-Pro Esports

Esports Entertainment Group provides access to AI-driven, adaptive FPS training and analytics to their player base

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) plans to integrate FPS performance training platform, Aim Lab, across their portfolio with the goal of further developing players from youth to pro. This will include access to Aim Lab through Helix eSports Lan centers and ggCircuit software (both companies are part of Esports Entertainments’ recently announced proposed acquisition). The partnership will also include Aim Lab in training programs with professional Valorant and Rainbow 6 teams, Oxygen Esports, as well as Helix’s youth academies.



Developed by neuroscientists at Statespace, Aim Lab is a software platform that analyzes a player’s fundamental motor and cognitive skills and adapts “tasks” for training. Aim Lab is the first adaptive AI program that helps players progress faster across a range of skills and FPS titles. The platform also provides players and coaches with analytics for benchmarking skills to inform team strategy and assemble rosters.

“We are thrilled to offer Aim Lab’s cutting-edge performance technology to our community and ggCircuit’s vast network of gamers. At Helix eSports our mission is to provide equitable access to technology and opportunities in esports by creating avenues for our players to succeed — and performance improvement is a critical way to increase competitiveness,” said Murph Vandervelde, Co-Founder Helix eSports.

Oxygen plans to share the details of their Aim Lab training routines and scores to their community through a YouTube video series. The series will feature routines, how-to’s, and details on skills and signature moves that really make the difference at the competitive level.

“All gamers should have the opportunity to train and improve, no matter their level or background. We are excited to work with EEG to provide access to more gamers through their portfolio from youth all the way to pro,” said Dr. Wayne Mackey, Founder and CEO of Statespace.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com .

About Aim Lab

Aim Lab is a personalized FPS/TPS training platform built by a team of neuroscientists at Statespace. Aim Lab blends AI and analytics to deliver insights and training programs to help players maximize their performance. Aim Lab is still in Beta and available for free on Steam. Follow Aim Lab on ​Twitter​, ​Instagram​, and ​Discord.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

