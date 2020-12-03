ManTech Wins $273 Million Award from Department of Homeland Security for Advanced Analytics that Stop Crime and Terrorism at the Border

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) has won a five-year $273 million contract with the Department of Homeland Security to provide Business Intelligence Support Services (BISS) that advance Customs and Border Protection (CBP) capabilities to preempt acts of crime and terrorism.



ManTech’s BISS has been used by CBP successfully since 2017 to prevent terrorist attacks, intercept illegal drugs and other illicit trade, stop human trafficking, detect and disconnect terror and crime networks, and catch trade sanction violators across 17,500 miles of U.S. borders and coastlines, as well as air space. Under the new contract, ManTech will build on this success with its suite of analytics, automation, and AI capabilities that signal emerging threats in real time, triggering rapid-fire responses, intervention, and targeting of dangerous actors.

“ManTech’s sophisticated analytics, automation and AI capabilities allow us to analyze mountains of data to find and deliver actionable, accurate and relevant intelligence essential to safeguarding our nation,” said Bryce Pippert, Executive Vice President of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector. “Harnessing the power of machine learning, we identify data anomalies that might be missed by the human eye, as well as subtle trend shifts that can be highly predictive of future behavior.”

Under the new contract, ManTech delivers: end-to-end analytic support based on intelligence analysis of multiple data sources; predictive modeling via machine learning; entity resolution of travelers via true positive identification; comprehensive threat research spanning classified and open source data; and, query support of CBP’s big data platforms. ManTech will also develop advanced visualizations to translate complex data findings into actionable intelligence for CBP officers to identify the intent, threat level and precise location of targets.

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

