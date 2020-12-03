TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Data Presentations at the Upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today recapped the schedule of data presentations at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and exposition, to be held virtually December 5 – 8, 2020.



ASH 2020 PRESENTA T ION DETAILS:

Oral Presentation Title : Umbralisib Plus Ublituximab (U2) Is Superior to Obinutuzumab Plus Chlorambucil (O+Chl) in Patients with Treatment Naïve (TN) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL Study Publication Number : 543 Oral Session : 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation Session Date and Time : Monday, December 7, 2020; 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM (Pacific Time) Presentation Time : 7:15 AM (Pacific Time) Presenter : John G. Gribben, MD, D.Sc., Centre for Haemato-Oncology, Barts Cancer Institute, Queen Mary University of London, London, United Kingdom;

Poster Presentation Title : Umbralisib, the Once Daily Dual Inhibitor of PI3Kδ and Casein Kinase-1ε Demonstrates Clinical Activity in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Results from the Phase 2 Global UNITY-NHL Trial Publication Number : 2934 Session : 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III Date and Time : Monday, December 7, 2020; 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM (Pacific Time) Presenter : Pier Luigi Zinzani, MD, PhD, Institute of Hematology, “L. e A. Seràgnoli”, University of Bologna, Italy





: Umbralisib, the Once Daily Dual Inhibitor of PI3Kδ and Casein Kinase-1ε Demonstrates Clinical Activity in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Results from the Phase 2 Global UNITY-NHL Trial Poster Presentation Title : A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax (U2-Ven) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Publication Number : 3137 Session : 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III Date and Time : Monday, December 7, 2020; 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM (Pacific Time) Presenter : Paul M. Barr, MD, Wilmot Cancer Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center, NY





: A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax (U2-Ven) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Poster Presentation Title : Clinical Activity of TG-1701, As Monotherapy and in Combination with Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2), in Patients with B-Cell Malignancies Publication Number : 1130 Session : 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster I Date and Time : Saturday, December 5, 2020; 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM (Pacific Time) Presenter : Chan Y. Cheah MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Western Australia, Medical School, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia



Following each presentation during ASH 2020, the data presented will be available on TG’s corporate website at http://tgtxinc.com/publications.cfm. TG abstracts are publicly available via the ASH meeting website at www.hematology.org or on the company’s corporate website.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is in late stage clinical development with two investigational compounds, ublituximab and umbralisib, the combination of which is referred to as “U2”, targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. Umbralisib (TGR-1202) is an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon. Umbralisib is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for accelerated approval as a treatment for patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20 based regimen or follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. The Company also has a fully enrolled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating U2 in patients with treatment naïve and relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and two fully enrolled identical Phase 3 trials evaluating ublituximab monotherapy in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, cosibelimab (TG-1501), its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to the risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include the following: the risk that interim, top-line, or other early clinical trial results, that may have supported the acceptance of our data for presentation or influenced our decision to proceed with additional clinical trials, will not be reproduced in final data sets or in future studies; the risk that we will not be able to meet the regulatory submission or clinical trial timelines that we project or achieve other anticipated milestones, including the risk that the evolving and unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic delays achievement of those milestones; and the risk that our compounds will not receive regulatory approval or become commercially successful products.. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.