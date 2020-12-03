New Inmar Intelligence Survey Reveals Over Half of Today’s Shoppers Have Switched Loyalty to Less Expensive Grocery Brands Since Start of Pandemic

A staggering 92 percent of respondents believe grocery brands should be doing more to provide cost savings options for consumers, suggesting that saving opportunities remains at the center of a shopper’s purchase decision

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today released new survey data, which found 61 percent of shoppers switched purchase loyalty to less expensive brands since the start of the pandemic.

Promotions continue to be top of mind for today’s shoppers as they navigate the consumer journey amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is evident in the survey findings, as 80 percent of shoppers are actively looking for grocery deals, including coupons and promotions, and 92 percent say grocery brands should be doing more to provide cost savings options for consumers. Grocery stores that provide coupons or promotions are more likely to gain repeat business - nearly 60 percent (59 percent) of respondents choose to shop at these stores more frequently due to their promotions.

In this uncertain climate, consumers are not afraid to try new products if it means saving money. Nearly three quarters (70 percent) of shoppers have actively searched for new types of grocery products or brands during the pandemic and 83 percent plan to purchase these new products again. Shoppers purchased these new products and brands mainly due to cost (67 percent) and because it was on sale or had a coupon associated with it (51 percent), perhaps indicating that retailers and brands must engage with customers to provide personalized and consistent promotions in this increasingly competitive marketplace.

“COVID-19 continues to impact today’s shoppers who are searching for new ways to save money, especially in terms of groceries,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “The survey findings suggest that shoppers expect retailers to provide more promotions and have expressed their willingness to try new brands because of it. So it is crucial for retailers and CPG brands to provide cost savings opportunities, whether this be coupons or other promotional activities to maintain store traffic and protect customer loyalty.”

Additional key findings include:

44 percent of respondents say the average number of coupons they redeem per week at a grocery store has changed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, 39 percent of respondents grocery shop more frequently.

43 percent have used a grocery store’s mobile app to order groceries and 41 percent have used it to clip coupons.

