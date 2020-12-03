Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,258 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy, State Emergency Operations are responding to Haines landslides, flooding

Governor Mike Dunleavy and members of his public safety, emergency response and transportation teams are working to provide all necessary assistance to Haines and other Southeast communities following a record-breaking rainstorm that caused widespread flooding and landslides. The Governor and his team were briefed by local Haines officials on the emergency response and immediate needs this evening.

“The natural disaster unfolding in Haines and the broader Southeast area has the full and complete attention of my administration,” said Governor Dunleavy. “The Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation and assets from the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska National Guard are being mobilized to assist with search and rescue and recovery efforts in Haines. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haines tonight.”

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has road crews in Haines actively working on emergency road repairs. Limited access to the airport and AMHS ferry terminal have been reestablished.

More information on the situation in Haines and the Southeast region will be distributed as it becomes available.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy, State Emergency Operations are responding to Haines landslides, flooding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.