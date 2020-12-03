Governor Dunleavy, State Emergency Operations are responding to Haines landslides, flooding

Governor Mike Dunleavy and members of his public safety, emergency response and transportation teams are working to provide all necessary assistance to Haines and other Southeast communities following a record-breaking rainstorm that caused widespread flooding and landslides. The Governor and his team were briefed by local Haines officials on the emergency response and immediate needs this evening.

“The natural disaster unfolding in Haines and the broader Southeast area has the full and complete attention of my administration,” said Governor Dunleavy. “The Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation and assets from the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska National Guard are being mobilized to assist with search and rescue and recovery efforts in Haines. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haines tonight.”

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has road crews in Haines actively working on emergency road repairs. Limited access to the airport and AMHS ferry terminal have been reestablished.

More information on the situation in Haines and the Southeast region will be distributed as it becomes available.

