Record-Setting Sales Continue in November on Montreal's Real Estate Market

/EIN News/ -- L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) for the month of November, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.



A new November sales record was set in the Montreal CMA despite the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residential sales jumped by 32 per cent compared to November of last year.

"We also saw a historic 57 per cent increase in the number of new condominium listings on the Island of Montreal, the highest level since the year 2000 when the real estate brokers’ Centris system began compiling market data," said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB.

November highlights

Year-to-date sales have increased by 7 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Sales continued to increase in several periphery markets, including the North Shore (+48 per cent), the South Shore (+37 per cent), Laval (+34 per cent) and Vaudreuil-Soulanges (+32 per cent), as well as on the Island of Montreal (+21 per cent). In contrast, sales in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu slowed, registering a 3 per cent increase, due primarily to a record drop in new listings in this market over the past several quarters.

By property category, plexes (2 to 5 dwellings) registered the largest sales increase (+34 per cent) followed closely by condominiums (+31 per cent) and single-family homes (+31 per cent).

There was a significant increase in active listings for condominiums (+14 per cent) and plexes (+7 per cent), numbers that have not been seen for a month of November since 2012 and 2014, respectively. This was in contrast to single-family homes, which registered a sharp decline (-38 per cent).

With market conditions that are still very much to the advantage of sellers, median prices continued to increase significantly for single-family homes (+23 per cent) but tended to slow down for condominiums and plexes (+9 per cent).

Additional information:

Quarterly statistics – Barometer for the province of Quebec

Detailed and cumulative (2020) statistics for the province and regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us .

Book your interview for December 16!

On December 16, the QPAREB will unveil its assessment of the 2020 real estate market, along with its forecasts for 2021 and an analysis of the impact of COVID-19. A press release will be issued on November 16. Please reserve your time slot for an interview now at media@qpareb.ca .

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Centris

Société Centris provides real estate industry stakeholders with access to real estate data and a wide range of technology tools. Centris tools are used by close to 14,000 real estate brokers, as well as other industry professionals. Centris also operates Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.

For more information:

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.

Marjolaine Beaulieu

Publicist

Communications and Marketing



1-888-762-2440 or

514-762-2440, ext. 238

media@qpareb.ca

Taïssa Hrycay

Director

Communications and Marketing



1-888-762-2440 or

514-762-2440, ext. 157

media@qpareb.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7999a601-9834-44d3-bb9d-6e3ec1c4df6f