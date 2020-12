U.K. Approves A Vaccine: Are Physicians Willing to Take It?

Poll of Physicians on G-Med

Over 70% of Physicians from 70 Countries Trust Pfizer's New Vaccine, 16% Don't

UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the news yesterday that the U.K. approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine based on mRNA technology, physicians began to discuss the news on G-Med , a physicians-only platform for medical crowdsourcing. Within hours, close to 3,000 physicians shared their willingness – or reluctance – to vaccinate themselves and their families.Over 70% of physicians are willing to receive the new vaccine. Just over 15% remain undecided.Among physicians, there is also concerns over the vaccine. Close to 13% are not willing to take the new Pfizer vaccine.In the less than 24 hours since the news was made public, 3,000 physicians from 70 countries have shared their views on G-Med. We will continue to update as responses keep rising and American physicians begin sharing their views.Featured quotes from physicians include:For the Vaccine:"As a medical doctor who is also high risk, I will definitely take the vaccine and recommend my family members do the same." -Germany"As a doctor, I am ready to be vaccinated and lead by example." – France"I will take the vaccine immediately. Not taking it is crazy crazy crazy!" -Italy"Thank you to the doctors and researchers for doing their best to get us the vaccine so soon. God bless you." -MexicoAgainst the Vaccine:"Too rushed, too pushed, no valid safety test. While COVID-19 may be a nasty virus, it is not reason to risk everyone else's safety with this vaccine." -Netherlands"I do not believe in the current evidence of the safety of the vaccine and I do not believe in the figures for severe COVID-19 disease and mortality. I prefer to observe while taking basic, precautionary measures against infection." -Colombia"The vaccine seems unnecessary, premature and adventurous." – France