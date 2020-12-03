Geophysical Services Market 2020 Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Geophysical Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geophysical Services Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Geophysical Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Global Geophysical Services market is accounted for $2150.05 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3571.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growing investments in mineral & mining industries, rising instability in crude oil prices and increasing usage of aerial-based geophysical surveys are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the downturn in the oil & gas industry is restraining market growth.

Geophysical survey is essential in obtaining magnetic and gravitational fields of the Earth's interior and topography. Geophysical surveys have many applications in geology, archaeology, mineral and energy exploration, oceanography, and engineering.

Based on Technology, the Seismic segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to wide usage in the oil & gas industry. Seismic services help the oil and gas companies to make critical exploration and reservoir decisions. Seismic services facilitate oil companies to locate reservoirs and refine oil and natural gas fields. By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rise in mineral exploration activities and a high number of geophysical survey activities in this region.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4272072-geophysical-services-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Some of the key players profiled in the Geophysical Services Market include TGS, Spectrum Geophysics, Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd, Polaris Seismic International, Phoenix Geophysics, ION Geophysical Corporation, Intertek Group plc, GEOTECH, Geophysical Survey Systems Inc., Fugro, EON Geosciences, Dawson Geophysical Inc., Compagnie Générale de Géophysique and BTW Company.

Types Covered:
• Land-based Survey
• Aerial-based Survey

Services Covered:
• Data Processing
• Data Interpretation
• Data Acquisition

Technologies Covered:
• Seismic
• Resistivity
• Magnetic
• Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)
• Hyperspectral
• Ground Penetrating
• Gravity
• Gradiometry
• Electromagnetics
• Other Technologies

End Users Covered:
• Agriculture
• Environment
• Minerals & Mining
• Oil & Gas
• Water Exploration
• Other End Users

Regions Covered:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa


Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4272072-geophysical-services-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements


Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Geophysical Services Market, By Type

6 Global Geophysical Services Market, By Technology

7 Global Geophysical Services Market, By End User

8 Global Geophysical Services Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4272072

Continued...           

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
08411985042
email us here

You just read:

Geophysical Services Market 2020 Growth, Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2026

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Waste Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
NORAH TRENT
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
08411985042
Company/Organization
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune, 411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Sanitizer Market 2020 Global Trends, Top players, Demand, Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
E-Pharmacies Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
Biotechnology Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
View All Stories From This Author