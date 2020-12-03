Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,237 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Distribution of Child Pornography Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, and other members of the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in a Distribution of Child Pornography offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

 

  1. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, members of the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an investigation that revealed the suspect distributed, received and possessed images of child pornography.

 

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 21 year-old Akiva Bernstein, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Distribution of Child Pornography Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.