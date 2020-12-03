Arrest Made in a Distribution of Child Pornography Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, and other members of the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in a Distribution of Child Pornography offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

Wednesday, December 2, 2020, members of the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an investigation that revealed the suspect distributed, received and possessed images of child pornography.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 21 year-old Akiva Bernstein, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Distribution of Child Pornography.

