Studied Benefits Of Community Programs Drives Child And Youth Services Market

Child And Youth Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Child And Youth Services Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

The child and youth services market consists of the revenues from child and youth services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth. The benefits received from community programs for children and youth contribute to the growth of the child and youth services industry. According to youth.gov, young people surrounded by a variety of opportunities engage in less risky behavior when in adulthood. A study was conducted that for the first five years where youth are involved in the 4-H youth development program, they showed a lower risk of having social, personal behavioral problems, are four times as likely to contribute to communities and two times as likely to be civically active. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the child and youth services market’s growth.

The global child and youth services market size is expected to increase from $100.44 billion in 2019 to $102.98 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.54%. The low growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The child services market is then expected to recover and reach $125.88 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.92%.

The global child and youth services market covers by service – foster and guardianship placement services, counseling and information services, social assistance services, children and youth recreational programs, private and state adoption services, others and by age group – infant, child, adolescent, youth.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Child Care Market - By Type (Baby And Child Day Care Centers, Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers, Nursery Schools, And Overall Child Care), Market Overview And Market Players, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/child-care-market

Community Housing Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-housing-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temporary-shelters-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Vocational Rehabilitation Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vocational-rehabilitation-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Community Food Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-for-the-elderly-and-persons-with-disabilities-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.