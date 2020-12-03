Bitcoin Socialpreneur offers Free COVID-19 Testing for families at the San Mateo Marriott Hotel
Hispanics and African-American families suffer twice the death toll and five times the hospitalization due to COVID-19
What Frank creates is amazing, he cares deeply about helping marginalized communities”SAN MATEO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Frank Lee, the founder and CEO of Virus Geeks Inc. learnt about Hispanics and African-Americans suffering twice the mortality rate and five times the hospitalization, Frank began working on the first initiative of its kind to help migrant farmers in Watsonville, CA gain access to COVID-19 testing.
— Dana Hee, Olympic Gold Medalist & Author
Weekly testing is crucial to mitigate the spread of the Virus. The sooner we learn of an infection rather than wait for someone to report an infection, better the chance to flatten the curve, and get things back to normal. The new Cal/ OSHA COVID-19 testing standard makes sense because it a unified approach requiring businesses to be responsible in how they will manage infections and provide needed COVID-19 testing and related healthcare services to their employees. Because of the data reporting requirements to the health departments, businesses can no longer look the other way when there’s an infection; one agency will notice.
“COVID-19 is a socio-economic problem throughout California. Most counties are in the purple tier, business are facing the threat of hard shut down, but the hidden travesty are the rural communities - they are what I am the most concerned about.” “In San Francisco, the wait is so long to get a COVID-19 test, I watched people with challenges such as non-English speakers sent away at a popular testing site by the pier.
That’s when Frank, Pauline Cheung of the San Mateo Chamber of Commerce, and San Mateo Marriott General Manager, Chris Holbrook partnered together to offer COVID-19 testing free to the public. It’s amazing how much the local businesses and the community are embracing having a COVID-19 test site in the neighborhood. “They want to know someone cares enough to notice, people are thanking us all day for our services, and we appreciate the gesture,” says Frank.
Testing is free if you have insurance, and federal funds will be used for those not insured. PCR (nasal swab) testing is the Gold standard approved by the FDA, CDC, all health departments, and organizations.
Virus Geeks is at the San Mateo Marriott at 1770 S Amphlett Blvd, San Mateo, CA - make a right turn at the entrance and follow the road to the two red tents. Appointments are available online at https://my.virusgeeks.com/gettested or you can get tested without one. Best part, wait time is three minutes.
Portion of the proceeds from each test goes towards helping families struggling with the pandemic.
Frank Lee
Virus Geeks Inc
4084440040 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn