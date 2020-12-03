Fermented Food and Ingredients Market To Be Worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The increasing demand for extended shelf-life of fresh food items and evolving eating habits of consumers are driving the demand for the fermented food and ingredients market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market is estimated to be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity and digestive problems among the growing population. Rising urbanization and the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing economies have shifted their preferences towards fermented beverages and fermented bakery & confectionery products.

The increasing prevalence of digestive problems and obesity among the growing population is expected to drive the demand for fermented foods. The growing need among food processing companies to enhance the texture, quality, and flavor of food products is increasing the utilization of fermented ingredients. High prices and uncertainty regarding the availability of raw materials might hamper the demand for fermented ingredients and food.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020, Royal DSM, a global science-based firm in Nutrition, Health, and Sustainable Living, completed the acquisition of Glycom A/S, the leading supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in the world, for an enterprise value of € 765 million.

The fermented beverages segment held the largest market share of 38.2% in 2019. The sedentary lifestyle and evolving eating habits of the growing population in emerging economies are driving the growth of the segment.

The Amino Acids segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The rising need for the food & beverage industry to enhance the texture, quality, and flavor of food products has resulted in the increased utilization of fermented amino acids to produce dairy and beverage products.

The Online Stores segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to the conveniences of cash-on-delivery and favorable discounts provided by online channels.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market in 2019. The increasing consumption of fermented food and beverage like yogurt, cheese, and alcohol is driving the demand of the market in the region.

Key participants include E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of food type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region:

Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fermented Dairy Products Fermented Beverages Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products Fermented Vegetable Products

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Organic Acids Amino Acids Vitamins Industrial Enzymes Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Stores Supermarkets Health Stores Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



