Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results

/EIN News/ -- Paris, Amsterdam, December 3, 2020

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results

Further to the announcement on November 25, 2020, of the successful €2 Bn bond issuance and the launch of the concurrent tender offer, URW today announces the results of its tender offer, which will enable the Group to repurchase bonds with a total nominal amount of €544.9 Mn (19.56% of the outstanding amount) as detailed below:

ISIN Issue Date Maturity Coupon Outstanding Amount Tendered Amount Outstanding Amount after tender offer
XS0894202968 25/02/2013 25/02/2021 2.375% €418,380,000   €31,150,000 €387,230,000
FR0013332970 15/05/2018 14/05/2021 0.125% €800,000,000   €314,500,000 €485,500,000
XS1121177338 15/10/2014 17/10/2022 1.375% €318,515,000   €61,174,000 €257,341,000
XS0942388462 12/06/2013 12/06/2023 2.500% €498,792,000   €31,782,000 €467,010,000
XS1038708522 26/02/2014 26/02/2024 2.500% €750,000,000   €106,252,000 €643,748,000

The tender offer will be funded from the net proceeds of the November 2020 bond issuance, and is part of the Group’s active debt management strategy.

URW accepted all tenders and the settlement will take place on December 4, 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations 
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations 
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

