Funding Opportunity: 2020-21 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 ENHANCED Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) Support Options

2020-21 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 ENHANCED Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) Support Options

Grant Application Documents

Application in PDF | Application in Word Addendum A - List of Eligible Districts Additional Guidance

For the 2020-21 school year, the New York State Education Department is providing Target Districts with options in how the Office of Accountability’s Field Support Services team supports the District’s non-Receivership CSI schools.

Five of the options available to schools involve participation in a Professional Learning Community and school-specific coaching organized by the Office of Accountability. These five options, referred to as “Enhanced” options, are identified below:

High School Redesign (two-year program) Enhancing Principal Leadership (two-year program) Developing a Restorative School Instructional Coaching Consortium (ICC) Leveraging Digital Learning

Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 ENHANCED funds will be provided to support these programs. These funds will be separate from the Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 BASIC funds that districts are currently using to advance their improvement initiatives.

Target Districts that completed a Comprehensive Support and Improvement Support Option Notice of Intent and have at least one school that is currently identified as a CSI and is not in the Receivership program are eligible to submit applications for this addendum. A full list of eligible districts, along with the maximum amount these districts are eligible to receive, can be found in Addendum A – SIG Enhanced CSI Supports.

NYSED will provide funding to support allowable activities associated with the High School Redesign program, the Enhancing Principal Leadership program, the Developing a Restorative Schools program, the Instructional Coaching Consortium, and the Leveraging Digital Learning program as outlined below.

Please note that no additional funding will be provided for schools pursuing the SCEP Support Visit option.

High School Redesign:

Year 1: Districts will receive up to $50,000 in 1003 SIG ENHANCED funds. Year 2: Districts will receive up to $125,000 in 1003 SIG ENHANCED funds.

Enhancing Principal Leadership:

Year 1: Districts will receive up to $20,000 in 1003 SIG ENHANCED funds per participating school. Year 2: Districts will receive up to $35,000 in 1003 SIG ENHANCED funds per participating school.

Developing a Restorative School:

Districts will receive up to $20,000 in 1003 SIG ENHANCED funds per participating school.

Instructional Coaching Consortium:

Districts will receive up to $10,000 in 1003 SIG ENHANCED funds per participating school.

Leveraging Digital Learning:

Districts will receive up to $10,000 in 1003 SIG ENHANCED funds per participating school.

September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020

Completed applications are due by December 18, 2020 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) are encouraged to submit completed applications as soon as possible to expedite the review and approval process. Extensions will be granted as needed.

To receive SIG Enhanced Funding, eligible Districts must:

LEAs must complete all sections and are required to answer questions marked with a red asterisk. If a required question has not been completed, the business portal will highlight it in red and the section of the application will be flagged. The applicant will be unable to submit the application to NYSED for final review if a required question remains unresolved.

The online application may only be submitted/certified by the chief school officer of the applicant LEA. The designated superintendent of an LEA is the only administrator with the submit/certify rights necessary to successfully submit and certify a completed application for NYSED review.

FS-10 Budget Forms and Budget Narratives should be completed in a manner that clearly identifies and aligns proposed expenses to school-level improvement activities. All expenses identified in the CSI Enhanced Funds Application must include a corresponding Program Code that identifies if the expense is a Participation expense or a Program Principle expense. These codes should be included in parentheses following each expense on the FS-10 Budget Form and the Budget Narrative. It will not be uncommon for expenses to address multiple Program Principles. In those instances, Districts should identify the one Principle that the District believes will be addressed the most through the identified expense.

LEAs are REQUIRED to send signed originals and two hard copies of the FS-10 Budget Form to: NYS Education Department - Office of Accountability Attn: 2020-21 School Improvement Grant Enhanced 89 Washington Avenue - Room 320 EB Albany, NY 12234

to send signed originals and two hard copies of the FS-10 Budget Form to: LEAs are NOT REQUIRED to send hard copies of general application materials to the Department.

to send hard copies of general application materials to the Department. For additional information or assistance please contact: fieldsupport@nysed.gov.

Grant Application Documents

Application in PDF | Application in Word Addendum A - List of Eligible Districts Additional Guidance