Enterprise Collaboration Market to hit US $45 billion by 2025 – Industry Analysis by Communication Protocol, Platforms, Tools, Business Operations, Applications, Top Vendors and Regional Overview: Adroit Market Research
The growing regulatory scrutiny coupled with enhanced customer satisfaction, as well as advantages such as data sharing, and real-time communication are boosting demand for enterprise collaboration industry.
/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Enterprise Collaboration Market By Component (Solutions (Enterprise Video, Unified Messaging, File Sharing & Synchronization, Portals & Intranet Platforms, Project Management & Analytics, Enterprise Social Network), Services (Professional Service, Managed Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Application and Region, Global Forecast 2018 To 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.
The communication process in enterprises has become intricate owing to the ever-changing business landscape along with a dynamic nature of customer needs. Businesses are expanding their geographical footprints, which results in expansion of workforce and new teams that operate in diverse locations and various time zones. Thus, the requirement of effective and proficient communication arises within the enterprise.
Request for Sample Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1060
Enterprise collaboration solutions include IT tools that streamline communication processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance business productivity. The vendors operating within the enterprise collaboration industry deliver customized solutions that integrate different stakeholders and bridge the communication gap within the customers, employees, partners, and suppliers. With the varying business scenario, enterprise collaboration tools, predominantly the cloud-based solutions, are progressively adopted by large enterprises are likely to fuel the industry growth in the coming future.
The global enterprise collaboration market contains both solution and service segment. The solution segment is further classified into unified messaging, enterprise video, file sharing & synchronization, project management & analytics, portals & intranet platforms, and enterprise social network. The enterprise video is likely to have maximum revenue share within the global enterprise collaboration market in 2019. This is predominantly owing to the capability to integrate with present systems and availability of deployment alternatives for various mobile devices. The services segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate from 2020 to 2025.
Read the complete report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/enterprise-collaboration-market
The global enterprise collaboration market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.
The global enterprise collaboration market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the enterprise collaboration applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the enterprise collaboration market in North America.
The major players of the global enterprise collaboration market are IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Atlassian, Cisco Systems, Google, Adobe Systems, Facebook, Igloo Software, Jive Software, Mitel Networks, Salesforce, and SAP, Slack Technologies, and more. The enterprise collaboration market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.
Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1060
Segment Overview of Global Enterprise Collaboration Market
Component Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)
- Solutions
- Enterprise Social Network
- Enterprise Video
- File Sharing & Synchronization
- Portals & Intranet Platforms
- Project Management & Analytics
- Unified Messaging
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Organization Size Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)
- Small & Medium
- Large
- Deployment Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)
- On-premise
- Cloud
Application Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)
- BFSI
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Telecom & IT
- Manufacturing
- Others
Schedule a Free Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/speak-to-analyst/1060
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
Chapter 4 Market Outlook
Chapter 5 Enterprise Collaboration Market by Component
Chapter 6 Enterprise Collaboration Market by Organization Size
Chapter 7 Enterprise Collaboration Market by Deployment
Chapter 8 Enterprise Collaboration Market by Application
Chapter 9 Enterprise Collaboration Market By Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Global Productivity Software Market Size by Type (On-premises and cloud), By End User (Individual, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025
Global Business Process Management Market Size 2018, By Type (Process Improvement, Automation, Content and Document Management, Integration, Monitoring, and Optimization), Application (Government & Defense, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025
Influencer Marketing Platform Market by Component (Solution, Service), Application (Search & Discovery, Campaign Management, Enterprise Mobility and Management, Influencer Relationship Management, Analytics & Reporting, Compliance Management, and Fraud Detection) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028
Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn