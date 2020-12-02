Gov. statement on N.M. surpassing 100,000 recorded cases of COVID-19

SANTA FE – New Mexico on Wednesday became the 37th U.S. state to record 100,000 cases of COVID-19. It coincides with a record-shattering daily total of 40 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“Every single day I pray that New Mexicans infected with this virus will recover. Every single day I pray for the families whose loved ones are battling illness with all the strength they have. My thoughts are always with the doctors, nurses and health care providers who give everything they have to their patients, who selflessly risk their own health to protect their communities and our state. My thoughts are with their families, too, and the families of the first responders and essential workers who, through their commitment and sacrifice, even in this dark time, inspire hope and reaffirm my confidence in the unbreakable spirit of our great state.

“Because we must be clear-eyed about the risks we face, I have aimed never to paint an overly rosy picture of the pandemic and the economic fallout ravaging our state. There can be no doubt: We are headed for a painful winter. More New Mexicans will contract this virus and fall seriously ill. Some will lose their lives. Today alone we lost 40 New Mexicans to this virus. We cannot become numb to this tragedy. Families all across our state are grappling with unfathomable grief. Each of these New Mexicans was loved. Each is mourned with our whole hearts.

“But I am reminded and hope to remind you, even as we reach this grim milestone, of two inescapable, essential facts. It is within our power to reverse the deadly trajectory of this pandemic. And we, as one united state, are more than up to the challenge. We can indeed save lives. We can, through our own day-to-day decisions and actions, prevent needless illness and death.

“Together, we will beat back this virus and rebuild our state. With compassion for others, with the patience and kindness and fortitude that define us as New Mexicans, we will overcome this moment of crisis.”