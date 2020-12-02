SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,549 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

448 new cases in Bernalillo County

130 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

32 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

113 new cases in Doña Ana County

70 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

98 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

70 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

19 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

23 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Roosevelt County

85 new cases in Sandoval County

141 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

76 new cases in Santa Fe County

14 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

17 new cases in Union County

80 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

17 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported forty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A second male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Lea County.

A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,629.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 2, are:

87121 – 70 88203 – 61 88201 – 56 88220 – 56 87105 – 50 87031 – 46 88240 – 46 87507 – 41 87401 – 39 87114 – 34

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Los Alamos County, one in McKinley County, one in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Valencia County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Bernalillo County has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility. Four cases previously reported in Cibola County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. Two cases previously reported in Santa Fe County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County. Five cases listed in yesterday’s correction as having been previously reported in Union County and having been determined to be among NCMD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County should have been corrected to be listed among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County and are now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100,963 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 28,125 Catron County: 37 Chaves County: 4,974 Cibola County: 1,706 Colfax County: 250 Curry County: 3,275 De Baca County: 48 Doña Ana County: 13,797 Eddy County: 3,099 Grant County: 523 Guadalupe County: 140 Harding County: 6 Hidalgo County: 189 Lea County: 4,497 Lincoln County: 794 Los Alamos County: 158 Luna County: 1,980 McKinley County: 7,294 Mora County: 38 Otero County: 1,512 Quay County: 257 Rio Arriba County: 1,387 Roosevelt County: 1,041 Sandoval County: 5,478 San Juan County: 6,296 San Miguel County: 444 Santa Fe County: 5,415 Sierra County: 359 Socorro County: 645 Taos County: 853 Torrance County: 329 Union County: 130 Valencia County: 3,210

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 385 Otero County Prison Facility: 427 Otero County Processing Center: 194 Torrance County Detention Facility: 45

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 206 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 92 Lea County Correctional Facility: 146 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 117 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 72 Otero County Prison Facility: 473 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107 Roswell Correctional Center: 223 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 167 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 19 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 940 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 34,411 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Raton BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Roswell BeeHive Homes Portales BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Life Senior Living in Artesia Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Hannett House in Albuquerque Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Hilldale House in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mariah House in Albuquerque Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Farmington Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces West Ridge Village in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs Willow Manor in Deming Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.