Nissan brings the showroom into Canadians’ homes with the Nissan Studio

Launching December 1, new platform allows customers to get in the driver’s seat – virtually

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Canada is bringing the showroom experience directly to Canadians with the launch of Nissan Studio – its all-new virtual platform. Launching December 1, Nissan Studio allows visitors to experience Nissan’s latest models, including the all-new 2021 Rogue crossover and the 2020 Sentra sedan, by visiting NissanStudio.ca. The interactive site lets visitors speak with experts in real-time, ask questions in a private set up, and participate in one-on-one sessions or live group tours, available in English and French.



“The consumer experience has changed significantly over the past year, and we’ve had to adapt how we connect with our customers in response,” said Adam Paterson, director of marketing, Nissan Canada Inc. “The Nissan Studio signifies our evolution into this space, allowing us to bring the best of the showroom into the homes of Canadians everywhere. We’re incredibly excited about this new offering and giving everyone the opportunity to experience our newest models without ever needing to leave home.”

Nissan Studio features the all-new 2021 Rogue and the 2020 Sentra for the initial launch and plans to add additional models in early 2021. Visitors can explore their selected model’s newest features and design updates by scheduling a virtual one-on-one demonstration with a Nissan expert, or joining a live group broadcast, available at select times from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST, seven days a week.

Designed by experiential marketing firm kubik, the Nissan Studio provides Canadians with an up-close look at Nissan’s best-selling models. Designed with the vehicles at the forefront, the space was conceived as a futuristic product salon and broadcast set in one. More than a showroom, the environment presents a complete Nissan narrative. Physical vehicles are surrounded with an array of technology and accessory feature displays, allowing Nissan Studio to provide a one-of-a-kind user experience that is customizable based on each visitor’s interests and preferences.

NissanStudio.ca provides a seamless experience for visitors across the customer journey, whether they are considering a new vehicle or already have a specific model in mind. Visitors can book a one-to-one session to speak directly with a Nissan expert and receive a video tour of their chosen model. Additionally, visitors can sign-up for a one-to-many session, which mirrors the in-person showroom experience, providing a scheduled yet live walk-through of all available models.

Nissan Studio will be live from December 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, with services available in both English and French. For more information, and to register for a one-on-one session or group tour, visit NissanStudio.ca.

About the 2021 Nissan Rogue

The all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue has been completely redesigned, with a new platform, powertrain, convenience features and safety technologies, including standard Safety Shield 360 and available ProPILOT Assist, and it is equipped with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, to truly compete at the top of its class.

To complement the superior driving performance, the 2021 Rogue’s interior and exterior design reflect the spirit of the vehicle – versatile, fun, edgy, and adventurous. The 2021 Rogue is perfect for Canadian winters with heated front seats, heated outside mirrors and a heated steering wheel, in addition to Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats in the front and rear, providing comfortable support whether the destination is close or far away.

About the 2020 Nissan Sentra

The 2020 Sentra is a compact sedan with class-leading interior refinement, standard advanced safety technologies, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and fun-to-drive performance. The 2020 model incorporates Nissan's latest design language, including its signature V-motion grille, thin LED headlamps and floating roof, and its luxurious interior styling pays extra attention to quality.

In addition to its sporty design, Sentra features Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 – a suite of advanced driver-assist systems as standard, including Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking, and High Beam Assist.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b626e03-2795-4516-9909-8d39a4753a80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7831229e-8b3c-45dc-b716-17734102c626

Media Contacts: Didier Marsaud Director, Corporate Communications Nissan Canada Inc. 416-573-7231 didier.marsaud@nissancanada.com Jennifer McCarthy Manager, Product Communications Nissan Canada Inc. 416-559-6048 jennifer.mccarthy@nissancanada.com Shae Pollock Edelman, on behalf of Nissan Canada Inc. 403-993-6397 shae.pollock@edelman.com