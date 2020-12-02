Route 108 Croton Avenue Drilling this Week in New Castle

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 108 (North and South Croton Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County, will occur Thursday and Friday, December 3-4 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur on Route 108 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Grove Street and Fleming Way. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews conduct the drilling work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #