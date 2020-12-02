Initial Delivery of 170,000 COVID-19 Vaccines for New Yorkers

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.88 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.21 percent. Within the focus areas, 49,027 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,882 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 144,524 test results were reported, yielding 6,091 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive 11/22- 11/28 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/30) % Positive Yesterday (12/01) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 5.14% 5.75% 6.27% 5.88% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.52% 4.12% 4.96% 4.63% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 3.02% 3.59% 4.46% 4.21%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive 11/22- 11/28 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.20% 7.43% 7.77% 7.78% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 6.83% 6.61% 7.73% 8.27% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 7.35% 7.89% 7.80% 8.07% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 6.59% 7.04% 7.32% 6.94% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 5.62% 6.44% 6.81% 6.42% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 6.13% 5.98% 5.91% 5.81% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 5.09% 5.13% 5.17% 5.50% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.61% 3.78% 3.98% 4.23% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 4.47% 4.74% 5.00% 5.11% Bronx West Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.64% 4.81% 5.04% 5.06% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 5.64% 5.73% 6.13% 6.86% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.94% 4.23% 4.52% 4.83% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 6.46% 7.03% 7.28% 6.72% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.75% 5.09% 5.66% 6.10% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 4.08% 4.18% 4.55% 4.72% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 3.10% 3.74% 5.44% 6.15% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.81% 4.78% 5.28% 6.03% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.57% 7.76% 7.30% 7.49% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.40% 3.73% 3.84% 3.91% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.93% 4.34% 4.39% 4.37% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 5.12% 5.54% 6.14% 5.91% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 7.00% 6.68% 6.76% 6.24% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 3.49% 2.87% 2.95% 3.44% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 7.23% 8.43% 9.55% 9.57% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 9.96% 10.65% 10.03% 9.87% Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 7.05% 6.38% 5.55% 4.72% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.84% 5.03% 4.75% 5.05% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 5.44% 6.19% 6.51% 6.33% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.21% 7.91% 8.54% 8.59%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 3,924 (+150)

- 3,924 (+150) Patients Newly Admitted - 627

- 627 Hospital Counties - 54

- 54 Number ICU - 742 (+24)

- 742 (+24) Number ICU with Intubation - 373 (+25)

- 373 (+25) Total Discharges - 86,201 (+393)

- 86,201 (+393) Deaths - 69

- 69 Total Deaths - 26,889

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.7% 4.7% 4.7% 3.84% Central New York 4.2% 5.5% 4.8% 5.12% Finger Lakes 6.6% 6.4% 5.0% 6.03% Long Island 4.5% 4.7% 5.5% 4.14% Mid-Hudson 5.1% 5.3% 5.8% 4.94% Mohawk Valley 4.6% 5.6% 5.8% 4.60% New York City 3.9% 4.1% 4.3% 3.34% North Country 3.0% 4.6% 5.8% 3.18% Southern Tier 3.8% 4.9% 1.2% 2.39% Western New York 7.4% 9.0% 6.9% 7.37%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 4.7% 4.7% 4.8% 4.25% Brooklyn 3.5% 3.9% 4.1% 3.12% Manhattan 3.1% 2.9% 2.4% 2.20% Queens 4.2% 4.0% 5.2% 3.72% Staten Island 5.8% 6.9% 6.3% 5.12%

Of the 664,238 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 6,138 170 Allegany 1,069 11 Broome 5,551 103 Cattaraugus 1,199 35 Cayuga 930 13 Chautauqua 1,631 22 Chemung 3,140 31 Chenango 652 3 Clinton 488 8 Columbia 1,044 9 Cortland 1,091 9 Delaware 385 10 Dutchess 7,512 158 Erie 26,518 476 Essex 296 7 Franklin 276 5 Fulton 527 9 Genesee 1,114 38 Greene 720 10 Hamilton 49 2 Herkimer 755 24 Jefferson 611 25 Lewis 404 24 Livingston 764 26 Madison 992 29 Monroe 16,588 528 Montgomery 522 12 Nassau 61,988 826 Niagara 4,142 123 NYC 317,746 3,198 Oneida 5,266 182 Onondaga 11,281 286 Ontario 1,390 36 Orange 17,283 208 Orleans 645 11 Oswego 1,742 58 Otsego 660 11 Putnam 2,973 89 Rensselaer 1,837 42 Rockland 22,048 203 Saratoga 2,413 43 Schenectady 2,615 60 Schoharie 212 4 Schuyler 323 3 Seneca 323 3 St. Lawrence 913 39 Steuben 1,865 41 Suffolk 62,647 966 Sullivan 2,220 10 Tioga 1,171 18 Tompkins 1,154 15 Ulster 3,499 65 Warren 603 8 Washington 461 4 Wayne 1,206 31 Westchester 51,790 570 Wyoming 584 20 Yates 272 3

Yesterday, 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,889. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: