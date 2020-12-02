Kenney Boone pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Dec. 1, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Greg Daniel Lancelot, Jr., 23, of Cayce, S.C., Patrick Michael Kaminer, 33, of West Columbia, S.C., William E. McConnell, 35, of Cayce, S.C., and Marc D. Romanelli, 50, of Lexington, S.C., on 14 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in four unrelated cases. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Cayce Department of Public Safety, all also members of…