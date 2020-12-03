Golo Shoes Announces: The Best-Selling Landon is Back in Stock After a Months-Long Waitlist
“I thought our new website had a bug, it was glitching and not loading. Then our web developer said the site was just overwhelmed” -Dennis Comeau, Head DesignerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golo Shoes launched their new website www.golo.shoes amidst the global pandemic and one style in particular caught fire. The Landon is block heel mule with a soft scrunchy upper. After being featured in multiple outlets the Landon sold out in a matter of days. And it is now back in stock at www.golo.shoes . The brand is also available at Nordstrom, Free People and Stanley Korshak.
Golo Shoes is steeped in history made infamous for the Go-Go boot in the 1960’s. The reinvented brand is designed by husband and wife team, Lynne and Dennis Comeau, who have been making shoes side by side for over 30 years. The Comeaus founded Bernardo Shoes, popularized for their Gladiator Sandals, which they sold in 2012. Subsequently they formed Teshoeque LLC encompassing three brands: Butter Shoes, a contemporary line out of Italy, Something Bleu, a bridal and special occasion line, and their newest venture Golo, which combines cutting edge comfort technology with on trend styles.
Recently, Golo was in the limelight for their controversial and censored FALL2020 campaign featuring a transsexual supermodel. The Golo brand is mission driven and is contributing 10% of their profits through 2020 to LGBT community causes and proactive legislation. Teshoeque LLC is a woman and LGBTQ owned small business operated out of Santa Fe, NM.
