Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,245 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported November 30, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Alexander Minaya (age 33) Brooklyn, NY P1-2020-3432A

On November 30, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Alexander Minaya with five counts of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Central Falls between March 30, 2016 and January 1, 2018. The Central Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on January 6, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported November 30, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.