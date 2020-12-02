Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported November 30, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Alexander Minaya (age 33) Brooklyn, NY P1-2020-3432A

On November 30, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Alexander Minaya with five counts of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Central Falls between March 30, 2016 and January 1, 2018. The Central Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on January 6, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

