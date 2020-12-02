Five People Indicted in Connection to 2019 Wilson County Homicide

WILSON COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of multiple individuals, stemming from a 2019 homicide investigation in Wilson County.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on June 11, 2019, TBI Special Agents began investigating the death of Alexander Stephens (DOB 02/03/1998), whose remains were found on June 10, 2019, in a wooded area off Secretariat Drive in Mt. Juliet. The investigation revealed that the victim had been killed several days earlier at a location nearby. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified several individuals who had a connection to the death of the victim.

On June 9th, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging five individuals. Four people have been arrested. A fifth person was also indicted, and is currently being held in another facility on an unrelated charge.

*Bonnie Lynn Piece (DOB 03/19/1981). One count Accessory After the Fact. Arrested in Murfreesboro June 16th, booked into Wilson County Jail. Released after posting $20,000 bond.

*Jeffrey Scott St. John (DOB 05/04/1989). One count Accessory After the Fact. Arrested in Mt. Juliet June 17th, booked into Wilson County Jail. Released after posting $20,000 bond.

*Brandon Mark Williams (DOB 08/07/1997). One count Accessory After the Fact. Arrested in Ashland City September 17th, booked into Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

*Jason Durand Toy (DOB 08/22/1982). One count Accessory After the Fact. Arrested in Lebanon December 1st, booked into Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

