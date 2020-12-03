Public Notice: Any Person with a claim against Pardue Grain related to their commodity warehouse business must notify MDA before December 13, 2020

Please contact Cort Jensen, MDA Chief Legal, at (406) 444-5402 or agr@mt.gov.

Public Notice: Any Person with a claim against Pardue Grain (64 Pardue Rd. Cut Bank, MT 59427) related to their commodity warehouse business must notify the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) before 12:00 AM on December 13 2020. Please contact Cort Jensen, MDA Chief Legal, at (406) 444-5402 or agr@mt.gov.