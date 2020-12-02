Cell Forté Announces Medical-Grade Skincare Products Created and Tested by Dermatologists
Skin Researchers Reveal Their 2-Step Anti-Aging Routine, Safe for All Skin TypesIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatologists and chemists at South Korean beauty brand, Cell Forté, continue to see new (yet never researched and potentially harmful) chemicals in skin care products. From titanium dioxide in moisturizers and sunscreens, to parabens and “rare” exotic extracts in serums, these suspicious ingredients can trigger skin issues and internal health problems. Cell Forté Skin Care promises to only use the highest-quality, beneficial, natural ingredients that are safe and never compromise health.
Unlike the USA or Europe, the South Korean government has been heavily investing in its nation’s skin care and cosmetics industries for decades. From funding research to enforcing safety regulations, the South Korean government supports the industry to push the limits and develop powerfully rejuvenating yet natural skin care products that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. According to BBC News, the South Korean skin care industry is more advanced than that of the European or North American industries by 10 years.
Cell Forté’s skin care formula is created by a team of South Korean dermatologists to rejuvenate the complexion of cancer survivors over the age of 50. Clinically-proven natural ingredients meet advanced medical technology to create potent formulas that help smooth wrinkles, brighten dark spots, and restore youthful elasticity. Gentle for sensitive skin yet ultra-potent, the perfect formula was discovered after 7,824 experiments and never tested on animals.
The result is a 2-step medical-grade serum and cream routine that helps visibly smooth wrinkles and brighten uneven skin tone so makeup isn’t cover up. Medical-grade EGF helps clear acne and smooth wrinkles while fading dark spots. The Nourishing 9 Peptides™ help smooth smile lines and restore skin firmness and elasticity.
Every purchase supports the brand’s greater mission of rescuing and rehabilitating the innocent victims of modern human slavery.
For questions about Cell Forté Skin Care call 213-800-2484 or visit cellforteskincare.com today.
Jessica Kim
Cell Forté
+1 213-800-2484
email us here