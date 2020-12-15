Segura & Associates Adds 3 to Create End-End Marketing Service
Social, web, and content experts bring fresh perspective and technical skill to marketing team
The marketing group at Segura & Associates has grown by three. In November, the firm added associate businesses with expertise in content, social media design and web development to launch a full-circle marketing service for businesses in the Cleaning Industry.
The three additions – POP Editorial Services LLC helmed by Katherine Pickett, Studio Pixel Mix led by Janaína Diniz, and Web Video Ad Space headed up by Ahryn Scott – complement the subject matter expertise of Ron Segura, the Founder and President of Segura & Associates. Segura holds over 50 years of experience in all segments of the Cleaning Industry, including 19 years of domestic and international business consulting.
“It has always been the mission of Segura & Associates to be a resource to the Cleaning Industry, by bringing to our clients the latest technologies to elevate the quality of the services they provide, but also to assist in the marketing of their organizations,” says Segura.
Pickett, who has 20 years of writing, editing and publishing experience, brings high-impact content creation to the team. Diniz, also with 20 years of experience in her field, adds branding and design expertise to ready the marketing copy for launch. For the final push, Scott leverages his deep knowledge of the Internet to ensure the greatest return for each marketing campaign.
“We are excited and pleased to welcome three associate companies who are experts in assisting organizations in their branding and marketing. I have had the opportunity of working with Katherine, Ahryn and Janaína on various projects and value their contributions. Segura & Associates is eager to present this new service to our network.”
The new service, which was unveiled at the 2020 ISSA North America Virtual Experience, is available now to companies looking for meaningful sales growth through end-to-end online marketing.
Katherine Pickett is the owner of POP Editorial Services, LLC, where she provides copyediting, proofreading, writing services, and developmental editing to clients across the country. With professional training in fiction and nonfiction editing and more than 20 years in the industry, Katherine treats each project with the respect it deserves. She is the author of the award-winning book Perfect Bound: How to Navigate the Book Publishing Process Like a Pro, now in its second edition, and the booklet Freelancing as a Business: 7 Steps to Take Before Launch Day.
Janaína Diniz, Owner and Art Director of Pixel Mix, is a branding and design specialist. She has over 20 years’ experience in creation and design, helping businesses come to life and expand. Founded in 2005, Pixel Mix is a branding and design agency that is passionate about launching, rejuvenating and leveraging brands. We help brands come to life as well as continue their trajectories to reach new heights in the digital world.
Ahryn Scott, the President of Web Video Ad Space, is a Digital Marketing Specialist who has been helping brick-and-mortar companies build their brands and grow sales online. After spending over a decade running video-based online advertising for small to medium businesses, Ahryn knows what it takes to drive conversions and increase market share. There is no need for business owners to chase the next shiny object in order to be successful online. A comprehensive marketing plan and strategy is the key to success online as it is offline.
