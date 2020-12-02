Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2400 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:56 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/USUM8rmEACs

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

