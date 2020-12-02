Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 40th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:43 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 41 year-old Terrance Stroman, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).