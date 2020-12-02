Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3300 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the 3300 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:14 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect then fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 34 year-old Lester Rowland, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).