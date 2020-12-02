PennDOT Announces Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project Advancement, Virtual Public Meeting

​

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 12-0 and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in partnership with Westmoreland County, will conduct a virtual public meeting to share information and collect feedback on a Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project (LVTIP) that is advancing to preliminary design.

State Route 981, Section Y10 extends 2.5 miles from the Route 2023/Route 130 intersection in Unity Township to the project limits of PennDOT's Route 981, Section V10 improvement project near the Westmoreland County Airpark and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The primary focus of the LVTIP is to improve safety, access and mobility along the approximately 11-mile Route 981 corridor between Route 819 and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

The Virtual Public Meeting will be available online from 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 15 at www.laurelvalleyproject.com. Website visitors will be able to add or update their information to the project contact list, view digital display information, learn about the preliminary engineering phase of project development, and share feedback on interests and concerns related to the roadway and environmentally sensitive features in the project area. Persons unable to access the virtual public meeting online may obtain an informational handout and comment form between December 8-14 at the following informational outpost locations: Mount Pleasant Township Building 208 Poker Road Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Unity Township Building 154 Beatty County Road Latrobe, PA 15650 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Concierge Desk 148 Aviation Lane Latrobe, PA 15650 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adams Memorial Library 1112 Ligonier Street Latrobe, PA 15650 Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development 40 North Pennsylvania Avenue Fifth Floor, Suite 520 Greensburg, PA 15601 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Should you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact Dana Lohrer, of McCormick Taylor, at 412-923-3994 or lvt@mccormicktaylor.com to coordinate arrangements.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot

Media Contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 ###